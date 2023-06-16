Financial Sector Update for 06/16/2023: CUBI, BLK, GS

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.5% to $25,956, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 3.779%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 63.9 in June from 59.2 in May, above expectations for an increase to 60 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Michigan said easing inflation and the debt ceiling crisis resolution were the key factors influencing sentiment.

In company news, Customers Bancorp (CUBI) said it bought a $631 million venture banking loan portfolio from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., for about 85% of book value, and recruited 30 team members from the same group that secured those loans, to oversee industry growth. Customers Bancorp shares were rising 2.3%.

BlackRock (BLK) filed for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF, to offer investors a platform for the cryptocurrency, according to a regulatory filing. Its shares were down 0.5%.

The SEC is investigating Goldman Sachs (GS) for its role in facilitating the sale of securities that preceded SVB's collapse. The investigation by the SEC along with the Federal Reserve focuses on Goldman's role as both the buyer of SVB's portfolio as well as an advisor in its capital raise. Goldman shares were shedding 0.4%.

