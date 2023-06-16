Financial Sector Update for 06/16/2023: BLK, GS, MFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% higher and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.6%.

BlackRock (BLK) filed for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF, to offer investors a platform for the cryptocurrency, according to a regulatory filing. BlackRock was 0.5% higher.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) is under investigation by the Justice Department over its role in the time leading up to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a person familiar with the matter told MT Newswires. Goldman Sachs Group was slightly advancing recently.

Manulife Financial (MFC) said Colin Simpson has been appointed as chief financial officer, succeeding Phil Witherington, who will move to the role of Manulife Asia's chief executive. Manulife Financial was marginally declining.

