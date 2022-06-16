Financial Sector Update for 06/16/2022: JFIN, SAN, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) retreating nearly 2% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were nearly 6% higher.

Jiayin Group (JFIN) shares were gaining more than 7% after saying its board of directors authorized a share repurchase plan under which the company can buy back its ordinary shares worth up to $10 million for 12 months starting June 13.

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were more than 2% lower after the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Santander Bank raised its prime rate to 4.75% from 4% with immediate effect.

Citigroup's (C) Citibank said it has raised its base lending rate to 4.75% from 4%, effective Thursday. Citigroup shares were down nearly 2% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.