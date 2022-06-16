Financial Sector Update for 06/16/2022: EBON,HR,HTA,MIGI

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.7% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 5.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.0% after new data showed US housing starts fell to a 1.549 million annualized rate during May, down 14.4% from the prior month and trailing market estimates looking for a 1.693 million annualized pace. Contractors also pulled an annualized 1.695 million building permits last month, down 7% from April and also lagging the expected 1.778 million yearly rate.

Bitcoin was rising 1.9% to $21,173, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 8.4 basis points to 3.311%.

In company news, Ebang International Holdings (EBON) was sinking 9%, giving back a nearly 11% gain earlier Thursday that followed the blockchain technology company announcing plans to seek a money service license from local regulators in Hong Kong, allowing it to operate a currency and foreign exchange in that jurisdiction.

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) rose 5.2% after an investor group led by Land & Buildings Investment Management said it would vote against the property manager's proposed acquisition by Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) during a July 15 shareholder meeting, arguing Thursday there was "little strategic rationale" for the deal. Land & Buildings chief investment officer Jonathan Litt also said he believes the $4.94 billion cash-and-stock transaction likely will not garner the two-thirds positive support needed to pass next month, citing his conservations with other Healthcare Realty investors. Healthcare Trust shares were 1.7% lower this afternoon.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) added 5.9% after the cryptocurrency miner Thursday said it produced 185 Bitcoin during May, up 362% from year-ago levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.