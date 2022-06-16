Financial Sector Update for 06/16/2022: ALIT,EBON,MIGI

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 6.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.5% after new data showed US housing starts fell to a 1.549 million annualized rate during May, down 14.4% from the prior month and trailing market estimates looking for a 1.693 million annualized pace. Contractors also pulled an annualized 1.695 million building permits last month, down 7% from April and also lagging the expected 1.778 million yearly rate.

Bitcoin was rising 3.7% to $21,065, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 8.8 basis points to 3.307%.

In company news, Alight (ALIT) dropped 6.2% after Thursday announcing the launch of its digital wallet providing "flexible" payment options for workers. A commercial rollout is now underway in the US, the company said, with the app-based service next going live in Latin America and Europe before becoming available worldwide.

Ebang International Holdings (EBON) was sinking 18%, giving back a nearly 11% gain earlier Thursday that followed the blockchain technology company announcing plans to seek a money service license from local regulators in Hong Kong, allowing it to operate a currency and foreign exchange in that jurisdiction.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) added 3% after the cryptocurrency miner Thursday said it produced 185 Bitcoin during May, up 362% from year-ago levels.

