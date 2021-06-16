Financial Sector Update for 06/16/2021: WRLD,C,PGR,SOFI

Financial stocks were narrowly higher ahead of Wednesday's close, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each up 0.1% after some Federal Reserve policymakers projected earlier interest rate hikes than previously in forecasts released following the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 1.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was down 0.5% after May housing starts and building permits lagged market estimates.

In company news, World Acceptance (WRLD) turned 1.4% higher, overcoming a 1.3% decline earlier Wednesday, after the consumer lender authorized a new $30 million stock buyback program.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) rose 5.5% after Rosenblatt Wednesday started analyst coverage of the lender with a buy stock rating and a $30 price target.

Among decliners, Progressive (PGR) was 1% lower after the home and auto insurer said it earned $0.58 per share during May, down from its $0.62 per share profit in May 2020. Net premiums written grew 7.3% year-over-year to $3.4 billion last month.

Citigroup (C) shares fell 3.1% after Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason told an investor conference Tuesday the bank expects declines in Q2 revenues at its investment banking unit and for its North American consumer banking business compared with year-ago levels, along with a sequential drop for its fixed income and equities markets business.

