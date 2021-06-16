Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/16/2021: PGR, C, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.21%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.6% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.91%.

Progressive (PGR) was slipping past 3% as it reported net earnings of $0.58 per share in May, down from $0.62 per share in the same month a year ago.

Revenue in Citigroup's (C) markets business, investment banking unit and North America consumer business is likely to be down in Q2, according to comments made by Finance Chief Mark Mason during the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference. Citigroup was 0.5% lower in recent premarket activity.

HSBC's (HSBC) asset management unit has reportedly formed a new alternative investment division called HSBC Alternatives, Financial News reported. HSBC was advancing 0.3% in recent premarket activity.

