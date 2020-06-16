Financial Sector Update for 06/16/2020: RILY,SPOK,GS,MFA

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Tuesday rising 2.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 2.9% higher.

In company news, B Riley Financial (RILY) rose 4.6% after the investment banking firm Tuesday it has scrapping its proposed acquisition of networking services company Spok Holdings (SPOK) after the Spok board failed to respond to its $12-a-share buyout offer. Spok shares were up about 0.3% in recent trading.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) also was back on positive ground this afternoon, rising about 2.3%, following reports it plans to begin marketing new bank accounts to corporate treasurers and chief financial officers to manage and allocate their cash. The move is part of efforts by CEO David Solomon to transform the investment bank amid the recent economic uncertainties and market turmoil, according to the Wall Street Journal.

MFA Financial (MFA) fell 1.4% after the real estate investment trust Tuesday reported a surprise Q1 net loss of $2.02 per share, reversing a $0.19 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting GAAP net income of $0.19 per share for the three months ended March 31. Net interest income slipped year-over-year to $61.7 million from $61.9 million, also trailing the $79.5 million analyst mean.

