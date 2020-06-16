Financial Sector Update for 06/16/2020: JPM, AFH, FHN, IBKC, FAS, FAZ, XLF

Financial firms were mostly trading higher in morning trading Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 3.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) also rose 9.9%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 10%.

First Horizon National (FHN) rose more than 5% after announcing on Monday that the Federal Reserve Board has approved its pending all-stock merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corp. (IBKC), which also rose more than 5%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) gained 3.7% in early trading. The company is planning to bring traders and sales staff back into office work starting June 22 and expects to bring back up to 50% of its traders by mid-July., multiple media outlets, including Bloomberg, reported.

Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) fell 2.4%. The company said Monday that it received an additional delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq for its failure to submit its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.