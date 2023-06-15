Financial Sector Update for 06/15/2023: HUIZ, FINV, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.18%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.8% lower, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.6%.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) said it formed a partnership with China Pacific Property Insurance to offer a joint accident insurance product for the elderly. Huize Holding was slipping past 3% recently.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was up more than 1% after saying its AdaKami financial application entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Bank OCBC NISP to boost credit access in Indonesia.

Citigroup (C) expects to incur severance costs related to around 1,600 job cuts in Q2, which will cause expenses to increase between $300 million and $400 million compared with the prior quarter, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason, said. Citigroup was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.