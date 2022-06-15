Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/15/2022: WDH, PYPL, FMAO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was advancing by 0.89%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% lower.

Waterdrop (WDH) was gaining more than 11% after it reported a Q1 net profit of 0.03 renminbi ($0.004) per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of 0.40 renminbi a year earlier.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was more than 1% higher after it launched a Pay Monthly service, which will give US customers installment options when checking out with the company's online payment platform.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) was climbing past 1% after announcing late Thursday it has agreed to acquire Peoples-Sidney Financial and its Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association unit in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $27 million.

