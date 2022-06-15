Financial Sector Update for 06/15/2022: GSBC, FMAO, PPSF, ATAX, ABCW

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs this afternoon after the Federal Open Markets Committee Wednesday raised its benchmark borrowing rate by 75 basis points and signaled it likely will increase rates faster in the future than previously expected.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 1.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 3.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.5% to $21,872, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 8.8 basis points to 3.395%.

In company news, Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) rose 1.5% on Wednesday after the bank holding company raised its quarterly dividend by more than 11% over its most recent payout to investors to $0.40 per share.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) gained 7.4% after late Tuesday announcing plans to acquire OTC-listed Peoples-Sidney Financial (PPSF) for $27 million in cash and stock, with investors choosing to either receive $24 in cash or 0.6597 of a Farmers & Merchants share for each of their Peoples-Sidney shares.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) gained 3% after the brokerage Wednesday said it was working with an Allfunds subsidiary to link its asset-management services to the blockchain ecosystem and offering Allfunds Blockchain tools across AllianceBernstein's global platform domiciled in the EU.

America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) rose 1.3% after the specialty lender Wednesday increased its quarterly distribution by 12% to $0.37 per unit and also declared a supplemental distribution of $0.20 per unit, boosting the total payout to its investors to $0.57 per unit. The company also said it anticipates making more supplemental distributions in addition to its regular quarterly distributions through the end of 2022.

