Financial Sector Update for 06/15/2022: FMAO, PPSF, ATAX, AB

Financial stocks were higher shortly ahead of the conclusion of the latest Federal Open Markets Committee meeting and the panel's 2 pm ET announcement on interest rates and the central bank's efforts to tame inflationary pressures.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 1.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 1.0% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 1.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 7.3% to $20,836, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 8.7 basis points to 3.396%.

In company news, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) gained 5.5% after late Tuesday announcing plans to acquire OTC-listed Peoples-Sidney Financial (PPSF) for $27 million in cash and stock, with investors choosing to either receive $24 in cash or 0.6597 of a Farmers & Merchants share for each of their Peoples-Sidney shares.

America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) rose 3.5% after the specialty lender Wednesday increased its quarterly distribution by 12% to $0.37 per unit and also declared a supplemental distribution of $0.20 per unit, boosting the total payout to its investors to $0.57 per unit. The company also said it anticipates making more supplemental distributions in addition to its regular quarterly distributions through the end of 2022.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) added 1.6% after the brokerage Wednesday said it was working with a Allfunds subsidiary to link its asset-management services to the blockchain ecosystem and offering Allfunds Blockchain tools across AllianceBernstein's global platform domiciled in the EU. Financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

