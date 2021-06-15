Financial Sector Update for 06/15/2021: QD, BCOR, NTRS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.11%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.15% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.49%.

Qudian (QD) was slipping past 7% after it reported a total revenue of RMB515.7 million ($80.6 million) for the quarter ended March 31, down from RMB957.9 million a year ago. The company also posted Q1 adjusted earnings of RMB1.85 per diluted share, compared with a loss of RMB3.57 a year ago.

Blucora (BCOR) was up more than 1% after it raised its financial guidance for Q2 and full-year 2021 on expectations that its tax software segment will exceed the high end of its previously announced outlook. The financial services provider said it expects Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 to $1.21 on revenue of $250 million to $254 million.

Northern Trust (NTRS) was unchanged after saying it has received regulatory approvals to offer local custodian, depositary, transfer agency, and ancillary services to institutional investors and managers in the Swiss market.

