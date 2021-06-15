Banking
FOA

Financial Sector Update for 06/15/2021: FOA,WRE,BAM,BAM-UN.TO,ABR,NMRK

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks recovered moderately in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index riding a 0.3% advance, overcoming an earlier decline, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.8% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

In company news, Finance of America Cos (FOA) was nearly 23% higher late in Tuesday trading, easing from an earlier 31% intra-day peak of $9.57 a share that followed a Raymond James upgrade of the consumer lender to strong buy from outperform previously and also setting a $13.50 price target for the stock.

Newmark Group (NMRK) rose 4.8% after Wolfe Research began coverage of the commercial real estate services company with an outperform stock rating and a $22 price target.

Among decliners, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) fell 6.3% after disclosing plans to sell all but one of its office properties in the greater Washington, DC, region to Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for $766 million. The current owner of the Watergate office building also has signed a letter of intent to sell its remaining retail assets to an unnamed buyer as the company shifts its focus to multifamily housing. Brookfield shares were 1.5% higher.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) dropped 4.7% after late Monday pricing a $111.9 million public offering of 6 million common shares at about $18.65 apiece, or about 4% under its last closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FOA WRE BAM ABR

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Can digital and traditional banking co-exist?

    Can digital and traditional banking co-exist? Forbes Advisor Consumer Banking Expert Mitch Strohm joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Jun 2, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular