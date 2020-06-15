Financial Sector Update for 06/15/2020: WRB, AIG, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) around 3% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 8% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up over 8%.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) was declining by more than 7%. Late Friday the company said it has raised its quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share, from $0.11 per share in the prior quarter.

American International Group (AIG) was down more that 3%. On Friday the company said it is lowering the exercise price its outstanding warrants expiring Jan. 19, 2021 by 24.42 cents to a new exercise price of $42.4734 per share and will also increase the number of shares investors can receive after exercising those warrants to 1.061 shares from 1.055 shares previously.

KKR's (KKR) Apple Leisure Group said Friday it is considering a capital raise and has hired financial and legal advisers, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. KKR was nearly 4% lower in recent trading.

