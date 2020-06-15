Financial Sector Update for 06/15/2020: SPG,BAM,BAM-A.TO,JCP,NETE,CATM,ADS

Financial stocks extended their afternoon advance after the Federal Reserve Monday said it would start buying individual corporate bonds to help larger employers maintain access to credit and support market liquidity. At last look, with the NYSE Financial Index Monday was rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was climbing 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 2.3%.

In company news, Simon Property Group (SPG) was 3.3% lower in late Monday trading after Bloomberg reported the mall owner could partner with Canadian private-equity investors Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and privately held Authentic Brands to acquire JC Penney from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Brookfield and Sycamore Partners earlier this month were also identified as possible suitors for the struggling retailer, which is working to put together a new business plan before exhausting a June 4 temporary funding package.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) also fell nearly 4% after the loyalty and card services company reported a 4% decline in average receivables during May compared with year-ago levels to $15.95 billion. Net charge-offs also increased to 8% last month from 6.3% on May 31, 2019, the company said.

To the upside, Net Element (NETE) at one point climbed 191% to its best share price since August 2016 at $13.40 after the transactions processing company agreed to an all-stock merger offer from privately held electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Technologies. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Net Element investors will own 15% of the combined companies, although they could earn an extra 5% if Mullen generates more than $100 million in revenue during the first two years after the deal closes.

Cardtronics (CATM) rose over 11% after the automated teller machine company Monday said it will resume paying employee salaries in full beginning on July 1 after seeing continued improvement in transaction volumes in recent weeks. The company temporarily reduced salaries in April to preserve liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

