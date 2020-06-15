Financial Sector Update for 06/15/2020: NETE,CATM,ADS

Financial stocks have turned narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Monday rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 2.2%.

In company news, Net Element (NETE) rallied Monday, at one point climbing 191% to its best share price since August 2016 at $13.40, after the transactions processing company agreed to an all-stock merger offer from privately held electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Technologies. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Net Element investors will own 15% of the combined companies, although they can earn an extra 5% if Mullen generates more than $100 million in revenue during the first two years after the deal closes.

Cardtronics (CATM) climbed nearly 13% after the automated teller machine company Monday said it will resume paying employee salaries in full beginning on July 1 after seeing continued improvement in transaction volumes. The company temporarily reduced salaries in April to preserve liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) fell more than 3% after the loyalty and card services company reported a 4% decline in average receivables during May compared with year-ago levels to $15.95 billion. Net charge-offs also increased to 8.0% last month from 6.3% on May 31, 2019, the company said.

