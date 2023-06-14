Financial Sector Update for 06/14/2023: PWP, UBS, FITB, UPST

Financial stocks were lower late Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index 0.1% softer and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 0.2% at $25,872, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4 basis points to 3.796%.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy-setting committee left its key lending rate unchanged, ending a series of rate increases that started in March last year, but the median expectation for the funds rate at the end of 2023 was raised to 5.6% from 5.1% in the previous Summary of Economic Projections in March.

In company news, UBS (UBS) ended its banking relationship with Odey Asset Management amid the sexual misconduct allegations against the latter's founder Crispin Odey, the Financial Times reported. UBS shares were up almost 1%.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) is laying off 7% of its staff to free up funds for hiring top banking talent, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The company's shares gained 1.6%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) said it expects its Q2 revenue to decline 2% to 3% from Q1. Its shares were down 2.3%.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) has entered into a collaboration with Texas Bay Credit Union to help it provide personal loans to more members, the credit union said Wednesday. Upstart shares were up 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.