Financial Sector Update for 06/14/2023: FITB, SCHW, UPST

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was little changed at $25,910, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 5 basis points to 3.788%.

In economic news, the Federal Open Market Committee concludes its two-day policy meeting at 2pm ET and is expected to stay on the sidelines for the first time in 14 months.

Separately, annual producer prices cooled more than projected in May, while the monthly rate turned negative. The annual producer price index advanced 1.1% last month, following a 2.3% gain in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. May had the smallest annual increase since December 2020, Stifel said in a note. The consensus on Econoday was for a 1.6% rise.

In company news, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) said it expects its Q2 revenue to decline 2% to 3% from Q1. The company's shares were down 0.9%.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) has entered into a collaboration with Texas Bay Credit Union to help it provide personal loans to more members, the credit union said Wednesday. Upstart shares rose 3.5%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) said Wednesday its total client assets stood at $7.65 trillion as of the end of May, up 5% from a year earlier and little changed from the previous month. Shares rose 0.1%.

