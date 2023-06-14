Financial Sector Update for 06/14/2023: AAMC, DFS, PGR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was almost 1% higher, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.96%.

Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) was climbing past 6% after saying the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department ruled in favor of the company that it did not breach any contractual obligation to redeem preferred shares held by Luxor Capital Group.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) said the credit card delinquency rate as of May 31 was 2.77%, up from 2.75% in April and from 1.71% a year earlier. Discover shares were slightly declining recently.

Progressive (PGR) reported that net premiums written rose 16% in May to $4.32 billion from $3.72 billion a year earlier. Progressive was 2% lower recently.

