Financial Sector Update for 06/14/2022: QD, WULF, JPM, E, SHEL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.32%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Qudian (QD) gained more than 30% after saying its board has approved the repurchase of up to $200 million worth of the company's outstanding equity in the form of American depositary shares or class A ordinary shares.

TeraWulf (WULF) was up nearly 6% after saying it reached an agreement in principle with its existing lenders for an incremental add-on facility of up to $50 million, with an initial draw of $15 million at closing.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has won a $1.7 billion lawsuit filed against it by Nigeria in the London High Court, Reuters reported. The lawsuit, which relates to the 2011 purchase of the Nigerian offshore OPL 245 oilfield by Shell (SHEL) and ENI (E), alleged JPMorgan breached its duties to be aware of potential fraud, according to the report. JPMorgan was marginally higher recently.

