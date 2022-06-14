Financial Sector Update for 06/14/2022: CFB,COIN,WULF,QD

Financial stocks were finishing solidly lower in afternoon trading as the Federal Open Market Committee began two days of talks widely expected to again conclude with members boosting bank borrowing rates by at least 50 basis points.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was slipping 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was falling 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were sliding 0.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to $22,235, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 11.7 basis points to 3.483%, touching some of its highest levels in a decade as traders increasingly believe FOMC members may lift the Federal Reserve's benchmark borrowing rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday in a bid to slow inflation.

In company news, CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) was fractionally higher late in Tuesday trading, rising 0.4%, after overnight disclosing plans to acquire Farmers & Stockmens Bank from parent company Central Bank & Trust for $75 million in cash. The deal does not include Central Bank's Corundum Group and Corundum Trust wealth management subsidiaries.

Qudian (QD) rose 33% after the Chinese consumer credit company authorized a new $200 million stock buyback program.

Coinbase Global (COIN) fell 1.2% after Tuesday disclosing plans to eliminate 1,100 jobs, or roughly 18% of its global workforce, in a bid to reduce costs ahead of a potential "crypto winter" triggered by an extended economic downturn. "It will take us some time to adjust to this new scale before growing again," CEO Brian Armstrong said in a tweet.

TeraWulf (WULF) slumped 4.7% after the bitcoin miner said existing lenders have agreed to a new, incremental credit facility allowing for up to $50 million in additional borrowing, including an initial $15 million draw at closing.

