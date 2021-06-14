Financial Sector Update for 06/14/2021: LYG, KKR, ARES, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-bell trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.16%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.33% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.08%.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) said David Gledhill will join the company as its chief operating officer in August. Lloyds Banking was down more than 1% in recent trading.

KKR (KKR) was marginally advancing after saying it is investing in the labor market analytics company formed following the merger of Burning Glass and Emsi.

Ares Management (ARES) and Maven Capital Partners are joining forces with Hambleden Capital to back the launch of Titan Wealth Holdings, an acquisitive new business in the UK wealth and asset management market, The Financial Times reported. Ares Management was unchanged in recent trading.

