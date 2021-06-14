Financial Sector Update for 06/14/2021: LSI,IVZ,ARES,COIN

Financial stocks extended Monday's slide in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 1.6%, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.3% in late trade.

In company news, Coinbase (COIN) rose 6.5% after the New York Post reported the cryptocurrency trading platform is setting up operations in New York City, subleasing 30,000 square feet from Point72 Asset Management at the 55 Hudson Yards office complex in Manhattan.

Among decliners, Ares Management (ARES) was 1.2% lower after The Financial Times said the investment firm is joining forces with Maven Capital Partners and Hambleden Capital to back the launch of Titan Wealth Holdings in the UK wealth and asset management market.

Invesco (IVZ) slid 1.7%, giving back an earlier gain. The company said its real estate unit has launched a new industrial properties joint venture with Jera Asset Management.

