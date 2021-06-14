Financial Sector Update for 06/14/2021: IVZ,ARES,COIN

Banking
Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.7% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

In company news, Invesco (IVZ) slid 1%, giving back a narrow spike soon after the opening bell that followed the company saying its real estate unit has launched a new joint venture with Jera Asset Management to take advantage of the positive pricing trends for industrial properties.

Ares Management (ARES) was fractionally lower after The Financial Times said it was joining forces with Maven Capital Partners and Hambleden Capital to back the launch of Titan Wealth Holdings, an acquisitive new business in the UK wealth and asset management market.

Coinbase (COIN) climbed 5.4% after the New York Post reported the cryptocurrency trading platform company is setting up operations in New York City, subleasing 30,000 square feet from Point72 Asset Management at the 55 Hudson Yards office complex in Manhattan.

