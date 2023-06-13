Financial Sector Update for 06/13/2023: CMA, USB, PAYS, PRSR

Financial stocks were gaining in late afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) climbing 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 1% higher and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was little changed at $25,908, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 7 basis points to 3.839%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose by 0.1% in May, right on expectations in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.4% increase in April, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In company news, Comerica's (CMA) shares were rising 6% after the company updated its net interest guidance and said it plans to exit the mortgage banker finance business.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Chief Executive Andrew Cecere said the company would be "very prudent" over capital allocations until it has more clarity over a potential regulatory change that could lead to higher capital demands for US banks. U.S. Bancorp shares were up 1.3%.

PaySign (PAYS) said it has completed an issuer certification and connection with Mastercard (MA). PaySign shares were down 0.2%, erasing earlier gains.

Prospector Capital (PRSR) and LeddarTech said they have entered into a merger deal that will result in the latter becoming a publicly traded company on Nasdaq. Prospector Capital shares were up 1%.

