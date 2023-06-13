News & Insights

Banking
BUR

Financial Sector Update for 06/13/2023: BUR, HSBC, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

June 13, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

Burford Capital (BUR) was advancing more than 2% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

HSBC (HSBC) said it will close its wealth and personal banking business in New Zealand over several years. HSBC was over 1% higher in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) subsidiary JPMorgan Securities Services launched sustainable investment data offerings for institutional investors through Fusion by JPMorgan. JPMorgan Chase was gaining marginally in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUR
HSBC
JPM
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.