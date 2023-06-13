Financial Sector Update for 06/13/2023: BUR, HSBC, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

Burford Capital (BUR) was advancing more than 2% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

HSBC (HSBC) said it will close its wealth and personal banking business in New Zealand over several years. HSBC was over 1% higher in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) subsidiary JPMorgan Securities Services launched sustainable investment data offerings for institutional investors through Fusion by JPMorgan. JPMorgan Chase was gaining marginally in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.