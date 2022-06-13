Financial Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLF, XLRE, CFR, SCHW, VOYA

Financial stocks were taking losses in early Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 2.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off by nearly 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 4.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) slid about 4%. Bitcoin was below $24,000 after dropping nearly 13%.

In company news, Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) fell more than 2% after the company's Frost Bank unit said its $100 overdraft grace feature is now available to all personal and plus account holders, regardless of direct deposit status.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) declined nearly 2% after saying it will pay $186.5 million to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into disclosures and advertising related to its advisory services between 2015 and 2018.

Voya Financial (VOYA) was more than 2% lower after signing a definitive agreement to integrate certain assets and teams comprising the "substantial majority" of Allianz Global Investors' US business with Voya Investment Management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.