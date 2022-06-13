Financial Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLF, APLD, SCHW, VOYA

Financial stocks were under pressure in late afternoon trading Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index down 2.7% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) extending its intraday decline to nearly 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 4.9%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) slid about 4.3%.

Bitcoin declined more than 14% and was well below $24,000, reaching its lowest level since December 2020.

Applied Blockchain (APLD) was one of the companies hit by the drop in bitcoin's price, with shares plummeting about 50% in a weak session for crypto-related stocks.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) declined nearly 3% after saying it will pay $186.5 million to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into disclosures and advertising related to its advisory services between 2015 and 2018.

Voya Financial (VOYA) was off by more than 3% after it signed a definitive agreement to integrate certain assets and teams comprising the "substantial majority" of Allianz Global Investors' US business with Voya Investment Management.

