Financial Sector Update for 06/13/2022: QD, PIPR, VOYA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping past 2% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 7% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 7%.

Qudian (QD) was down more than 1% after it reported a Q1 non-GAAP loss of 0.57 renminbi ($0.09) per diluted American depositary share, compared with earnings of 1.85 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

Piper Sandler (PIPR) said it has completed its acquisition of advisory firm Stamford Partners. Piper Sandler was flat recently.

Voya Financial (VOYA) said it has signed a definitive agreement with Allianz Global Investors on its previously-announced plan to integrate certain assets and teams comprising the "substantial majority" of its US business with Voya Investment Management. Voya Financial was flat recently.

