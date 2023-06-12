Financial Sector Update for 06/12/2023: NDAQ, QD, MARA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% lower.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was falling past 10% after saying it agreed to acquire Adenza, a provider of software for the financial services industry, from Thoma Bravo for $10.50 billion in cash and stock.

Qudian (QD) was advancing more than 1% after it swung to Q1 adjusted earnings of 1.81 renminbi ($0.26) per American depositary share from an adjusted loss of 0.57 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) said Friday it completed the private placement of 15,000 of its Series A redeemable convertible preferred shares, raising about $14.3 million for general corporate purposes. Marathon Digital stock was down more than 1% in recent Monday premarket activity.

