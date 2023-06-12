News & Insights

Banking
NDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 06/12/2023: NDAQ, QD, MARA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

June 12, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% lower.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was falling past 10% after saying it agreed to acquire Adenza, a provider of software for the financial services industry, from Thoma Bravo for $10.50 billion in cash and stock.

Qudian (QD) was advancing more than 1% after it swung to Q1 adjusted earnings of 1.81 renminbi ($0.26) per American depositary share from an adjusted loss of 0.57 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) said Friday it completed the private placement of 15,000 of its Series A redeemable convertible preferred shares, raising about $14.3 million for general corporate purposes. Marathon Digital stock was down more than 1% in recent Monday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NDAQ
QD
MARA
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.