Financial Sector Update for 06/12/2023: JPM, CFG, NDAQ

Financial stocks were lower in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.8% to $25,686, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 4 basis points to 3.788%.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has reached an agreement in principle to settle a class-action lawsuit with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, the company said Monday in a joint statement with the victims' lawyers. JPMorgan shares were down 0.3%.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) will buy software company Adenza from investment firm Thoma Bravo in a roughly $10.5 billion cash-and-stock deal as part of the exchange operator's efforts to become a more technology-centric company within the financial industry. Nasdaq shares were down almost 11%.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Chief Financial Officer John Woods said Monday in a call with analysts that the company is expecting higher than anticipated charge-offs. Citizens was down 4.7%.

