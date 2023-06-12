Financial Sector Update for 06/12/2023: JPM, BX, NDAQ, CFG

Financial stocks were mostly declining in late afternoon trading with both the NYSE Financial Index dropping and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.5% to $25,805, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2 basis points to 3.765%.

In economic news, the US Consumer Price Index is expected to rise by only 0.1% in May after a 0.4% increase in April, according to a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Blackstone (BX) shares were rising 1.8%. The company bought a majority stake in out-of-home media operator New Tradition Media.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reached an agreement in principle to settle a class-action lawsuit with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, the company said Monday in a joint statement with the victims' lawyers. JPMorgan shares were up 0.1%.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) agreed to buy software company Adenza from investment firm Thoma Bravo for $10.5 billion in cash and stock as part of the exchange operator's efforts to become a more technology-centric company within the financial industry. Nasdaq shares were down 11%.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Chief Financial Officer John Woods said Monday in a call with analysts that the company is expecting higher than anticipated charge-offs. The stock fell 3.4%.

