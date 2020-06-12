Financial Sector Update for 06/12/2020: ETFC, TROW, IHC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gaining more than 3% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 9% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down past 10%.

E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) shares were up 3.9% after saying Friday customer assets amounted to $733.6 billion in May, up 29% from the same month a year ago.

Food delivery company DoorDash is working on a new funding round that may include existing backer T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. T. Rowe Price Group was unchanged in recent trading.

Independence Holding Company (IHC) was flat after saying it has resumed purchasing its shares of common stock in open market transactions under its stock repurchase program, since the 10 business day period after the expiration of its recent tender offer to purchase up to 1 million shares has expired.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.