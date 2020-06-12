Financial Sector Update for 06/12/2020: CLPS,IHC,ETFC

Financial stocks were rebounding higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 2.4%.

In company news, CLPS (CLPS) raced nearly 15% higher after the Hong Kong-based financial technology firm said it signed a memorandum of cooperation with an unnamed Chinese financial asset risk management company. Under terms of the proposed partnership, the companies will leverage the other's expertise to develop new products and business opportunities in financial information technology field.

E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) was 2.9% higher after the discount online broker Friday reported a 29% increase in customer assets under management during May over year-ago levels, rising to $733.6 billion. The average number of daily revenue trades also rose 244% year-over-year to a best-ever 982,000 per day while derivative DARTs climbed 164% to a record 252,000 per day.

Independence Holding Company (IHC) climbed fractionally after the life insurance company said it has resumed its stock buyback program following the expiration of its 1 million share tender offer. The company has authorized the repurchase of up to 1.67 million shares under the current program as part of its efforts to return liquidity to its investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.