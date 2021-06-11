Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/11/2021: KKR, CBFV, BLK, MN

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Financial stocks were rising ahead of Friday's opening bell as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.29% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.91% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 1.76% recently.

In company news, KKR (KKR) is up marginally after it launched a commercial aviation loan servicing company AV AirFinance together with a team of industry professionals.

CB Financial Services (CBFV) shares are unchanged after the bank holding company agreed to sell its Buckhannon and New Martinsville branches in West Virginia to Citizens Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, Citizens Bank of West Virginia.

Blackstone (BLK) is up by just a fraction even after the asset manager secured approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to launch a wholly-owned mutual fund business in the country, according to media reports.

Manning & Napier (MN) is unchanged after reporting preliminary assets under management of $22.07 billion at the end of May, up from $21.89 billion a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

