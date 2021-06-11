Financial Sector Update for 06/11/2021: GBOX,TIGR,CBFV,CFG,RIOT

Financial stocks were posting modest gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.8%.

In company news, GreenBox POS (GBOX) slid about 1% after the financial technology company said it selected accounting and consulting firm Armanino as the blockchain attestation provider for its new US dollar-collateralized stablecoin.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) was declining 1.6%, giving back a small morning gain that followed the cryptocurrency company saying it produced 227 bitcoins during May, up 220% over year-ago levels. The company also said it was expanding capacity at its recently acquired Whinstone bitcoin mining facility in Rockdale, Texas, by 150% over current levels to around 750 megawatts.

Among gainers, UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) gained almost 11% after the online brokerage firm said underwriters for its recent public offering of 6.5 million American depositary shares fully exercised their overallotment option by buying an additional 975,000 ADS at the $24.50-per-ADS offering price.

CB Financial Services (CBFV) rose 1.1% after authorizing a new $7.5 million stock buyback program and announcing the sale of two bank branches in Buckhannon and New Martinsville, W.Va., to Citizens Financial (CFG) for about $107 million, representing a 5% premium for the transferred deposits. Citizens shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.