Financial Sector Update for 06/11/2021: CVI, PBR

Energy stocks were climbing in premarket trading on Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up by 0.41%, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.19% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.25% recently.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.02 at $70.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.22 to $72.62 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.097 higher at $3.246 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, CVR Energy (CVI) is down by 19% after it unveiled plans to pay a special dividend to shareholders of $492 million in cash and stock of Delek US Holdings that it holds.

Petrobras (PBR) is down by just a notch after the Brazilian energy firm completed a $1.5 billion offering of 5.5% global notes due June 2051, selling the notes in international markets through its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance.

