Financial Sector Update for 06/11/2020: SAN,AEL,AEL,PB,SGP,JFIN

Financial stocks fell hard during Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was posting an 8.1% retreat.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 7.8%.

In company news, Banco Santander (SAN) was lower amid a steep selloff for equities Thursday, sinking over 10%, and the Spanish financial services giant saying it will hire 3,000 IT professionals globally over the rest of 2020 to support its commercial, technological and digital transformation. About 1,000 of the planned hires will be in the bank's home county as it invests EUR20 billion for its digital transformation by 2022.

Simon Property Group (SPG) fell 14% after Raymond James Thursday cut its stock rating for the mall owner to market perform from outperform previously, one day after Simon terminated its bid to acquire rival Taubman Centers (TCO) for around $3.6 billion.

American Equity Investment (AEL) declined almost 15% after the life insurance company late Wednesday priced a $300 million public offering of 12 million depositary shares, representing 1/1,000th of its 6.625% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred shares, at $25 apiece. The company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Jiayin Group (JFIN) Thursday said it would not comment on unusual market activities following a more than 37% plunge for the Chinese financial technology company's American depository shares in US trade. Viavin earlier Thursday reported Q1 net income of RMB0.19 per share, down compared with its RMB1.27 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue dropped 57.1% year-over-year to RMB313.5 million.

