Financial Sector Update for 06/11/2020: CIM, GS, NLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were mostly trading lower before markets opened on Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) retreated 5.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) also declined 12.8%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 13.2%.

Meanwhile, Chimera Investment (CIM) retreated more than 11% after announcing late Wednesday that it has closed a three-year $400 million secured loan commitment led by funds managed by Ares Management (ARES).

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was trading over 4% lower before markets open on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) was down more than 2% after its board lowered the quarterly cash dividend to $0.22 per share from the previous quarter's dividend of $0.25 per share.

