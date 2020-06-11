Financial Sector Update for 06/11/2020: AEL,SPG,JFIN

Financial stocks were falling hard in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was posting a 6.8% retreat.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 6.8%.

In company news, American Equity Investment (AEL) declined more than 11% after the life insurance company late Wednesday priced a $300 million public offering of 12 million depositary shares, representing 1/1,000th of its 6.625% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred shares, at $25 apiece. The company expects to list the new shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the AELPRB ticker symbol and to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Simon Property Group (SPG) fell more than 12% after Raymond James Thursday cut its stock rating for the mall owner to market perform from outperform previously, one day after Simon terminated its bid to acquire rival Taubman Centers (TCO) for around $3.6 billion.

Jiayin Group (JFIN) plunged 30% after the Chinese financial technology company Thursday reported Q1 net income of RMB0.19 per share, down sharply compared with its RMB1.27 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue dropped 57.1% year-over-year to RMB313.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.