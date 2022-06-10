Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2022: XLF, XLRE, WTBA, TIGR, WFC

Financial stocks were retreating in early afternoon trading Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 2.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off by 3.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) slid 2.0%. Bitcoin dropped about 3.8% to just below $29,000.

In company news, West Bancorp (WTBA) was 0.7% lower after pricing a $60 million offering of 5.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) shed about 17% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.013 per American depositary share, compared with earnings of $0.159 per ADS a year earlier.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was 5.5% lower after the bank said it has suspended its diverse-slate guidelines pending review. The statement came following a report in The New York Times claiming federal prosecutors in New York are investigating its hiring practices.

