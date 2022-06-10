Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2022: XLF, XLRE, WTBA, TIGR, WFC

Financial stocks were retreating in early afternoon trading Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 2.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off by 3.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) slid 2.0%. Bitcoin dropped about 3.8% to just below $29,000.

In company news, West Bancorp (WTBA) was 0.7% lower after pricing a $60 million offering of 5.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) shed about 17% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.013 per American depositary share, compared with earnings of $0.159 per ADS a year earlier.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was 5.5% lower after the bank said it has suspended its diverse-slate guidelines pending review. The statement came following a report in The New York Times claiming federal prosecutors in New York are investigating its hiring practices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.