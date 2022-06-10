Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2022: XLF, APO, TIGR, WFC

Financial stocks were fading in late trading Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both off by about 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) slid 1.7%. Bitcoin was just above $29,000 after dropping about 3.6%.

In company news, Apollo Global Management (APO) fell more than 3% after Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources, that the firm is among potential suitors evaluating Just Eat Takeaway.com's US arm, Grubhub.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) shed about 18% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.013 per American depositary share, compared with earnings of $0.159 per ADS a year earlier.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was 5% lower after the bank said it has suspended its diverse-slate guidelines pending review. The statement came following a report in The New York Times claiming federal prosecutors in New York are investigating its hiring practices.

