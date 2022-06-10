Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2022: TIGR, CANG, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by more than 1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 5% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up over 4%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was retreating more than 8% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.013 per diluted American depositary share, compared with earnings of $0.159 per ADS a year earlier.

Cango (CANG) reported a Q1 adjusted loss of 0.81 renminbi ($0.13) per diluted ADS, narrowing from a 1.70 renminbi loss per ADS a year earlier. Cango was down more than 8% recently.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was more than 2% lower after it responded to a New York Times report earlier in the day that federal prosecutors in New York have opened an investigation into the company's hiring practices. Wells Fargo said it has suspended its diverse-slate guidelines pending review.

