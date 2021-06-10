Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2021: WETF,XIN,BSMX

Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2021

Financial stocks were moderately lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 2% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) gained 0.8%.

In company news, WisdomTree Investments (WETF) rose 2.3% after the sponsor of exchange-traded funds priced a $150 million private placement of its convertible senior notes due 2026.

Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) jumped out to a gain of more than 17% after the real estate developer said it has completed work on five new properties in China.

Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) rose 2.4% after an HSBC upgrade of the financial services stock to buy from hold previouslywith a $8.10 price target.

