Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2021: FSK, WETF, BEN, AB

Financial stocks are gaining ahead of Thursday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.90% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 2.4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 2.5% lower.

In company news, FS KKR Capital (FSK) is down than 2% after Wednesday it priced a public offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.625% unsecured notes due 2027.

WisdomTree Investments (WETF) priced a $150 million private offering of its convertible senior notes due 2026. Shares of the exchange-traded fund sponsor were down 1.5% premarket.

Franklin Resources (BEN) is up almost 2% after reporting late Wednesday preliminary assets under management of $1.54 billion in May, up from $1.53 billion a month earlier.

AllianceBernstein (AB) shares up by just a fraction after reporting late Wednesday preliminary assets under management of $731 billion in May, up from $724 billion in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.