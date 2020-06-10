Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2020: WFC,TCO,SPG,OLP,BEN

Financial stocks pared some of their earlier declines after the Federal Reserve this afternoon said it expects to keep interest rates near 0% through the end of 2022 as the US economy works through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was dropping 1.1% although the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF still was falling 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping less than 0.1% in late trade.

In company news, Wells Fargo (WFC) was ending near its Wednesday session low, sinking over 8%, following reports the bank is expecting its net interest income to shrink more than 11% during 2020 compared with year-ago levels. Chief financial officer John Shrewsberry also sees loan-loss provisions at the bank rising during the current quarter compared with Q1 levels, according to the Bloomberg report.

One Liberty Properties (OLP) declined about 2%. The real estate investment trust Wednesday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, unchanged from its most recent distribution to investors although it will be paid half in stock and half in cash as the company tries to preserve liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was 4% lower in late afternoon trade. The company earlier reported a preliminary 3.0% increase in assets under management during May, rising to $617.6 billion by the end of the month compared with $599.4 billion in assets on April 30.

Taubman Centers (TCO) slumped 20% after Simon Property Group (SPG) Wednesday scrapped their proposed merger contending the rival owner failed to adequately to protect itself from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Simon said it was exercising contractual rights to terminate the deal, adding it would ask the courts to declare Taubman suffered a "material adverse event" causing it to breach terms of their Feb. 10 merger agreement. Simon shares fell 4%.

