Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2020: TCO,SPG,OLP,BEN

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Taubman Centers (TCO) slumped over 19% after Simon Property Group (SPG) Wednesday scrapped their proposed merger contending the rival owner failed to adequately to protect itself from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Simon said it was exercising contractual rights to terminate the deal, adding it would ask the courts to declare Taubman suffered a "material adverse event" causing it to breach terms of their Feb. 10 merger agreement.

One Liberty Properties (OLP) declined about 1.7%. The real estate investment trust Wednesday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, unchanged from its most recent distribution to investors although it will be paid half in stock and half in cash as the company tries to preserve liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was 2.4% lower in afternoon trade. The company earlier reported a preliminary 3.0% increase in assets under management during May, rising to $617.6 billion by the end of the month compared with $599.4 billion in assets on April 30.

