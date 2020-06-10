Financial Sector Update for 06/10/2020: LAZ, WDR, BEN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.1% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were around 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 1%.

Lazard (LAZ) was down more than 1% as it reported preliminary assets under management of $210.9 billion in May, including market appreciation of $7.5 billion, net outflows of $2.2 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $1 billion.

Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) was marginally lower after it reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $64 billion in May, up from $60.9 billion in April.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was flat after it announced preliminary assets under management of $617.6 billion in May, compared with $599.4 billion the previous month.

